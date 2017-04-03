At first rally after accident, Abhishek Banerjee says TMC not afraid of probe

Trinamool Youth Congress chief and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party wasn’t afraid of investigations into its leaders. He was addressing his first rally in Diamond Harbour, his Lok Sabha constituency, in South 24 Parganas district in nearly six months after recovering from major injuries in a car accident. He accused the Centre of misusing agencies like the CBI and ED.

Abhishek was also answering many in the opposition and within the party who felt that the party was “afraid that the Centre” would target the TMC scion. “The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is not afraid of the CBI and ED as the people of the state are with Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek told a large public meeting of the Trinamool Congress Yuva Morcha here.

He alleged that the Centre is not paying for the MGNREGA, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and mid-day meal schemes in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government has done a commendable work in the field of food security, education and in the health sector, the MP claimed.

He told the party workers to help the common people and be with them at their time of need. He also told the party workers to inform the common people about opposition parties allegedly spreading misinformation about the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Abhishek, who was absent from party meetings rallies too since the accident, attended the party core committee meeting on Saturday. “This is like a second innings for me in politics. I thank the people for their support, love and blessings. I am back because of the wishes and prayers of people,” Abhishek said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now