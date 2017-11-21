At Dilli Haat, a mela celebrates tribal culture

At the tribal mela, Monday. Damini Ralleigh At the tribal mela, Monday. Damini Ralleigh

TO CREATE market links and popularise indigenous handicrafts and arts from across the diverse tribal communities of India, the government-formed Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (Trifed) has put together Aadi Mahotsav — a celebration of the ‘spirit of tribal culture, cuisine and commerce’ at Dilli Haat, INA.

Manning one of the over 200 stalls dotting the premises, 45-year-old Khasim from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh elaborated on the mela: “Trifed brings us out of the isolated environment we live in and gives us a chance to show our work and make a living through it.”

Sitting opposite Khasim, Laxmi Bai from Hyderabad weaves colourful threads to produce banjara embroidery on a coaster while attending to patrons. “I have been to several states with Trifed. They help us sell our work at festivals like these two-three times a year. We end up making roughly Rs 2 lakh through the course of a festival,” she said.

While most concur that the sale thus far has been “reasonable”, Khirod Sahoo, who is displaying Dokra art from Odisha, said: “Earlier, the sale was much more. People should try and understand what ‘tribal’ means. Many in the market appreciate our work but don’t buy from us.”

Along with handicrafts such as Karbi jackets and shawls from the Anglong district of Assam, eight lucky sign boards from Sikkim that help “ward off evil”, Gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh, black pottery from Manipur and bharat kam from Gujarat, the festival is also furthering the cuisines of the featured tribes. Packaged products like jars of forest honey from Melghat in Maharashtra and various kinds of churan made from herbs found in Chhattisgarh are vying for attention amid stalls offering delights like pork in bamboo shoot (Manipur), singpho spiced fish (Assam), dhuska (Jharkhand) and others.

Sheila Powell, who runs an NGO called Shalom in Ooty, is displaying the works of the women from the Toda tribe. Besides making shawls and stoles bearing Toda embroidery, her artisan group of 300 women has also made “friendly products” like wallets and trinkets.

“Initiatives like these allow them to constantly reinvent their work. It allows them to be economically independent and they don’t have to rely on their husbands for money. Many have been able to send their children to English-medium schools. It is essential that we create opportunities for them to be integrated into the mainstream without compromising on their native culture,” said Powell.

The exhibition will continue till November 30.

