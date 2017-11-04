At ‘Dharm Sansad’, VHP to discuss Ram temple, cow protection

The guests at the meet will include Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya, or his representative. Photo for representational purpose The guests at the meet will include Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya, or his representative. Photo for representational purpose

STARTING NOVEMBER 24, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will host a three-day ‘Dharm Sansad’ at Udupi in Karnataka where sadhus from across the country will discuss Ram temple, cow protection, samajik samrasta (social harmony) and river Ganga. The guests at the meet will include Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya, or his representative. Sources in VHP said the sants are likely to pass a resolution praising the Adityanath government for observing a grand Diwali in Ayodhya, launching infrastructure projects at the temple town and planning a grand statue of Ram on the banks of Saryu.

“Current issues such as Ram Janmabhoomi, gau raksha and samajik samrasta will be in the agenda. The status of the Ram temple case will be discussed, with the head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Nritya Gopal Das or his representative participating in the meet. The progress of the samajik samrasta campaign will also be discussed,” said VHP national spokesperson Surendra Jain.

Moreover, the meet plans to review the work of carving stones for the Ram temple. The representative of Nyas — which is overseeing the work — will brief the sants about the progress of the work.

“After the BJP came to power in UP, number of stones coming from Rajasthan has increased. In the last seven months, nearly 100 blocks of sandstone have been unloaded by 25 trucks in Ayodhya… But with only one artisan and one supervisor working at the site at present, a decision might be taken to increase the workforce,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya.

A VHP leader said in regard to samajik samrasta, sadhus will discuss the strategy to ensure that Hindus do not get divided into castes and that untouchability is removed from the society.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App