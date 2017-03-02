At Delhi Police HQ, ABVP links JNU, Ramjas, say incident could have been averted had chargesheet been filed on time

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest at the Police Headquarters, Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal ABVP members shout slogans during a protest at the Police Headquarters, Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Wednesday protested outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO demanding that a chargesheet be filed immediately in connection with the February 9, 2016 event at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where alleged anti-India slogans were raised. They argued that if the chargesheet had been filed on time, the incident at Ramjas could have been averted.

About 50 people had gathered at the Police Headquarters.

Delhi University has erupted in protests ever since the ABVP opposed an invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak at a seminar at Ramjas College on February 22. It resulted in clashes outside the college, where many were injured.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Speaking at the protest at ITO, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Amit Tanwar advocated banning the entry of “Communist outsiders” in the campus to prevent “anti-national” activities from taking place in the future.

“These people tried to repeat the JNU incident in DU by shouting slogans of azadi, which cannot be tolerated. It was the Leftists who indulged in violence that day and threw stones and eggs at us. Such Communists from outside should not be allowed to enter the campus,” said Tanwar.

Former JNUSU joint secretary Saurabh Sharma said, “It has been more than a year since the incident (at JNU) but police have still not filed a chargesheet in the matter. The focus is only on three to four people, whereas there were others who had covered their faces with masks and shouted slogans, who have still not been caught. There may even be a Hafiz Saeed conspiracy in these slogans being repeated in various campuses. It seems like people in the bureaucracy and possibly even in the judiciary want to shield such anti-India elements.”

Former DUSU president Satender Awana said, “Even if Kanhaiya did not raise anti-national slogans, he was present at the spot and he was the JNUSU president at the time. He should have intervened and stopped others. He cannot be absolved.” He dismissed that students who participated in the ‘DU Against Gundagardi March’ were common students, and said “one activist had brought with them 300-400 people”. The ABVP had organised a Tiranga March in the South Campus earlier in the day.

The National Democratic Teachers’ Front also held a march Wednesday. “We condemn the act to disturb the peace of our university. We oppose the propaganda to divide the nation in the name of freedom of speech. We oppose the slogans like ‘Kashmir ki azadi’, ‘Bastar ki azadi’,” said NDTF president A K Bhagi.