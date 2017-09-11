At Amit Shah’s Yuva Townhall, only select professionals allowed as audience

BJP President Amit Shah with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the town hall. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) BJP President Amit Shah with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the town hall. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Only select young professionals such as engineers, doctors, lawyers and professors, and the students pursuing MBA and commerce courses were allowed as the participating audience for BJP president’s Amit Shah’s Adikham Gujarat Yuva Townhall event targeting the youth in Gujarat. The youths involved in other jobs and pursing non-professional courses were made to sit separately as “viewers”.

“I was asked on Friday night to ensure that engineering, medical and other professionals from my area participate as the audience for Sunday’s event. There were strict instructions that they should be either working or students of final-year of these professional courses, and no unemployed youth or those pursuing non-professional courses. Though we were asked not to force anybody, we tried to convince them as far as possible,” said one of the general secretaries of BJYM, Ahmedabad, who had brought along a dozen of engineering and law students and a couple of young working engineers.

BJYM or Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, had been tasked with organising the Yuva Townhall event at the newly constructed Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Bodakdev area here. The main auditorium has a seating capacity of 1,050. The first floor of the main auditorium was occupied by these professionals, who took their seats following mediapersons, a few ministers, including MoS for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, senior party leaders like I K Jadeja and state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya, among others in the front rows.

The remaining others were made to sit in a separate hall on the ground floor and watched the event on two LED screens and were not allowed to participate. Even those who asked questions from the auditorium were two professors of engineering institutes, one engineering student and a Commerce undergraduate. The questions from other 312 centres, where the event was being telecast live, and from the social media were also asked by those belonging to these select professions and courses only.

“As decided, engineers and doctors are made to sit upstairs in the auditorium, while the others, including those pursuing para-medical courses, are in this (separate) hall. This is what we were instructed,” said a young BJYM member during the event. One audience member from the auditorium, a mechanical engineer working at a private firm, said, “I could not ask a question, but I wanted to. We were approached by members of the BJP youth wing who said that they were looking for only those who are young, working, and have pursued professional courses as these people can ask good questions. We were told that we will get an opportunity to personally ask a question to Amit Shah and I had submitted my question… I am hopeful that he will (later) respond to all the questions received (for the event).”

When contacted, BJYM, Ahmedabad, parmukh Manish Patel said: “The preparations that kicked off around three to four days before the event involved campaigning in professional colleges. Our youth workers also personally contacted young doctors, engineers and MBA graduates below 35 years of age. Once they confirmed their presence, they were issued passes for the auditorium.” On the seating and invite “discrimination”, he said, “Those who could not be accommodated in the auditorium, seating arrangement for them was done in the hall on the ground floor along with ward workers.”

However, hardly, had the event started when most of these “young viewers” from the hall started to leave the hall. Eventually, the ward workers had to intervene and stop them at the gate, though many managed to leave on one pretext or other. “Why should we stay here? When we have to watch Amit Shah on the screen, we can do this at our homes. Why to waste a Sunday morning? Even the air conditioning is not functional here,” said a BA student while deciding to leave the hall.

