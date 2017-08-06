At all-party meet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses concern over ‘propaganda’ against state

Kerala political violence: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Kerala political violence: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

In the wake of the increasing political violence in his state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed concern over the state’s depiction as a “trouble-torn” region and called for coordinated efforts of all the political parties to bring an end to violence. “The propaganda that Kerala is a trouble-torn state is a matter of concern. Such a false propaganda will adversely impact its investment and development prospects,” said Vijayan while addressing reporters after an all-party meeting convened to discuss the present political situation.

The chief minister also remarked that the incidents of political violence should come to an end. Observing that the social media played a key role in spreading violence and tension in the state, the all-party meeting decided to view criminals as criminals, irrespective of their party affiliations. During the meeting, it was also decided that leaders of the political parties should go to those places, from where the incidents of violence were reported, in order to create an environment of peace and that the police should take strict action in such cases.

A spate of political violence involving workers of BJP-RSS and CPI-M has rocked the state with the capital district shaken by incidents of attacks on the houses of rival partymen in the past few days.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Arun Jaitley met family members of slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode, who was allegedly hacked to death by CPI(M) workers on July 29. However, the ruling party has categorically denied the charge made by the BJP and alleged that the RSS-BJP combine was spreading a false propaganda on the issue of political violence.

Jaitley alleged that Kerala has always witnessed a spike in political violence under the CPI-M led LDF regime and insisted that the onus lies on the state government to ensure perpetrators of heinous crimes are brought to justice. “Every time the LDF comes to power, the incidents of violence increase. The political opponents are killed in a most brutal and barbaric manner,” Jaitley said.

Leaders of all the major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M), opposition Congress and BJP attended the meeting and extended total support to the government’s peace initiatives.

