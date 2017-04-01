At 43.2 degrees Celsius, Allahabad hottest place in Uttar Pradesh

Girls cover their faces to protect themselves from scorching heat in Allahabad. (PTI Photo) Girls cover their faces to protect themselves from scorching heat in Allahabad. (PTI Photo)

With the weather remaining largely dry throughout Uttar Pradesh, mercury on Saturday crossed the 40 degree mark at number of places in the state. Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with maximum temperature touching 43.2 degrees Celsius, almost six degrees above the normal. State capital Lucknow too recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal while Varanasi recorded 42.5 degrees, Sultanpur 41.4 degrees and Rae Bareli 41 degrees Celsius.

Jhansi recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures recorded in Basti and Kanpur were 40.2 and 40.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather would most likely remain dry over the state.

Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness maximum and minimum temperatures around 40 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

