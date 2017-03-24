Astronaut Rakesh Sharma gives a glimpse of space in Pune

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel into space, holds an interactive session with schoolkids in city on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel into space, holds an interactive session with schoolkids in city on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

“DON’T JUST work to earn money but to attain success. Set up a goal and keep making efforts to achieve it and success will surely be yours,” is the advice that the first Indian to travel into space, Rakesh Sharma, an astronaut and former Indian Air Force pilot, had to give to students at the New English School, Tilak Road. Sharma, who was addressing teachers and a select gathering of students on Thursday, told students that a task looks difficult only before commencing it. Asking students not to be afraid of failure, he told students that while textbook education was important, students need to go beyond it as well.

The event, which was organised by the ‘Aham Bharat’ project of the school, saw students put up stalls of origami, geology, astronomy as well as math. Sharma, who made a presentation to the audience where he went on to explain the details of his training as well as a few pictures of his outer-space expeditions, told students to take an interest in space explorations. Stating that space research would be an important subject in the coming days, he said, students should take advantage of this opportunity.

“It was inspiring as well as exciting to hear about Rakesh sir’s experiences and seeing the pictures of his take-off and landing. There were images of the sunspots as well. He elaborated on the distance to be maintained from the sun while one is in space. He gave us an overall insight into space travel and safety,” said Sangram Khatpe, a class IX student.

Another student, Aniket Burte, was inspired by an example that Sharma gave on a sportsperson who never gave up. “He gave us an example of basket ball player Michael Jordon who despite facing several blows in his career stood up again and is considered as a legend in his field. It was very inspiring,” he said. Bharat Mahajan, a school teacher said, the teachers as well as students worked together to host the event.

