ASTC is the symbol of Assamese identity: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Terming the Assam State Transport Corporation as the symbol of Assamese identity, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said for bringing back the glory days of the Corporation both the civil society and the government must work hand in hand. Sonowal said this while laying the foundation stone of a mini ISBT and also ceremonially flagging off 20 new buses for better connectivity with upper and northern Assam here today.

Stating the ASTC has been successful in reducing the deficit gap to Rs 4.5 crore through streamlining its services and plugging the leakage in revenue collection, he said ASTC must make all efforts to achieve transition from a loss making venture to profit making one and for that the officials and staff of the Corporation will have to work with dedication and sincerity.

He said roads have been improved in the villages under schemes like PMGSY and buses must ply to all villages in the next few years, improving connectivity to interior places.

Service of modern buses will only be successful when people consider them as their own property and thereby help in keeping them clean, he said and urged the ASTC staff to keep the vehicles in good condition.

He said District Transport Officers (DTOs) must be accessible to the public and they must stay away from corrupt practices so that transparent public service can be provided.

The Chief Minister distributed official vehicles to the DTOs for facilitating better working environment.

ASTC has taken many steps like use of information technology for monitoring and managing breakdown of buses, rent collection, training and capacity building workshops for workers and others, which are expected to provide momentum to the growth of the Corporation, he added.

