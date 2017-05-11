Asst prof accuses V-C, 4 others of sexual and mental harassment

A woman assistant professor has accused the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and three other assistant professors of the Central University of Jharkhand of sexual and mental harassment. An FIR has been registered at the SC/ST police station in the city in this regard. The V-C has denied the charges.

The assistant professor, who is a tribal, had filed a complaint with the city SP and got an FIR registered on Tuesday. The woman has alleged in her complaint that V-C Nand Kumar Yadav had tried to come close to her on a few occasions. He would enter her room without knocking and she stopped going to his room alone because of the nature of his conversation, she alleged.

The Registrar and three other faculty members have been accused of various things, including conspiring with the V-C to get her removed from service.

“We will get the matter examined and take further action. A probe is on,” said SP (Rural) Raj Kumar Lakra, who holds additional charge as City SP.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was on leave from February 10 to March 15 but was asked to show cause when she joined on March 16. When contacted, Yadav said, “All these allegations are false and baseless. The matter pertains to her unexplained absence. Not only her, I had given showcause notices to at least six people within a day on the same issue. Under our norms, there is no validity of leave sought on email… the person concerned never filed it in the prescribed format. When I got strict with her, she levelled such allegations.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now