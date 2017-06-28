UP university suspends an Associate Professor on charge of eloping with student

Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University (Source: Official website of the University) Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University (Source: Official website of the University)

A married associate professor of the Dr. Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University has been suspended by the university administration after he allegedly eloped with a woman student, who got married just two months ago. Associate Professor of special education (mental retardation) Arvind Sharma (40) eloped with a PG final semester woman student on June 19 after which the university administration cited a case of “violation of code of teacher’s conduct” and suspended him, a university official said here.

Sharma is at the University since 2009 while the 25-year-old woman is a student of M.A English. The university came to know about the matter on June 20 when the woman’s parent reported the matter to Vice Chancellor, Nishith Rai.

The Associate professor is married and has two children including a 13-year-old daughter while the woman was married two months ago to a contractor. The woman has sent a message to her parents that she was willingly going with Sharma and they should not try to trace her. A three-member committee has been formed under the Dean, student welfare to look into the matter.

