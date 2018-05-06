Assistant Prof’s killing in encounter shows just jobs and development not answer to Kashmir’s issues, says Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo)

Just providing jobs and ensuring development is not the solution that will end “violence and alienation” in Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday referring to the killing in an encounter of an assistant professor who allegedly had joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. “Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir,” Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier, Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the sociology department of Kashmir University, was killed in a gunfight in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. He was among five terrorists belonging to outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen who were gunned down at Badigam village, police said.

The assistant professor was a ‘fresh recruit’ of the terror outfit, according to reports.

