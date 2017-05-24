Assistant constable injured in Naxal fire in Chhattisgarh

A trooper was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district today, police said. The shoot-out took place in a forest near Pichhikoder village when a joint team of personnel from various security forces was on an anti-Maoist operation, Dantewada’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel said.

The posse — consisting of troopers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) from Dantewada and Bastar districts — had launched the operation in the forest area bordering the two districts last evening, based on inputs about the movement of Maoists, he said.

At around 10.30 am, when one of the patrolling teams advanced through the Pichhikoder forests, around 450 kms from the state capital Raipur, a group of ultras started firing at them, he said. A fierce gun-battle followed, prompting the ultras to flee, he added.

“An assistant constable belonging to the DRG sustained bullet injuries in the incident,” the ASP said. Reinforcement was sent to the spot, he said, and efforts were on to evacuate the injured jawan from the forest area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now