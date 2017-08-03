Assets declared by candidates for RS seats from Gujarat, WB and MP

BJP chief Amit Shah also declared his assets. BJP chief Amit Shah also declared his assets.

West Bengal

Manas Bhunia, 65, TMC

Education: MBBS from NRS Medical College and Hospital

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 5.5 crore (self: Rs 3.2 crore, spouse: Rs 2.3 crore)

Movable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Jewellery: self: Rs 2.25 lakh; spouse Rs 17.8 lakh

Assets in 2016: Rs 3.5 crore

Income 2017: self: Rs 5.59 lakh,

spouse: Rs 1 lakh

Income 2016: self: Rs 5.58 lakh,

spouse: Rs 84,000

Criminal cases: Nil

Shanta Chhetri, 60, TMC

Education: MCom from North Bengal University

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 88 lakh (no spouse)

Movable assets: Rs 46 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh (land worth 8.2 lakh, houses worth 33.8 lakh)

Jewellery: 1.5 lakh

Assets in 2016: Rs 55.5 lakh

Income 2017: Rs 6.8 lakh

Income 2016: Rs 2.9 lakh

Criminal cases: Nil

Derek O’Brien, 56, TMC

Education: Bachelor of Arts from Scottish Church College, University of Calcutta

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 25.4 crore (self: Rs 5.32 crore, spouse: Rs 20.17 crore)

Movable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

(self: Rs 82.2 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.37 crore)

Immovable assets: Rs 23.3 crore

(self: Rs 4.5 crore, spouse: Rs 18.8 crore)

Jewellery: Nil

Assets in 2011: Rs 11.3 crore

Income 2017:Rs 56.8 lakh

Income 2011: Rs 68.9 lakh

Criminal cases: Nil

Dola Sen, 50, TMC

Education: Bachelor of Science (Mathematics)

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 22.9 lakh (no spouse)

Movable assets: Rs 18.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Jewellery: Nil

Assets in 2015: Rs 8.49 lakh

Income 2017: Rs 6.7 lakh

Income 2015: Nil

Criminal cases: Nil

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, 68, TMC

Education: LL.B

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 1.6 crore (self: Rs 1.3 crore, spouse: Rs 28.8 lakh)

Movable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 57,000

Jewellery: Nil

Assets in 2011: Rs 47 lakh

Income 2017: self: Rs 14.2 lakh,

spouse: Rs 4 lakh

Income 2011: self: Rs 2.2 lakh,

spouse: Rs 1.9 lakh

Criminal cases: Nil

Pradip Bhattacharya, 72, Congress

Education: MA

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 3.1 crore (self: Rs 2 crore, spouse: Rs 1.1 crore)

Movable assets: Rs 2.71 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 45.5 lakh

Jewellery: self: 1,75 lakh, wife: 14.2 lakh

Assets in 2011: Rs 1.32 crore

Income 2017: self: Rs 21.1 lakh,

spouse: Rs 7 lakh

Income 2011: Nil

Criminal cases: Nil

Madhya Pradesh

Sampatiya Uikey, 49, BJP

Education: Class 12; elected unopposed

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 3.14 crore (no spouse)

Movable assets: Rs 30.94 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.83 crore (including agricultural land, plots and houses)

Jewellery: Rs14.40 lakh

Assets in 2013: Rs 65.80 lakh (Assembly elections)

Income 2015-16: Rs 4.90 lakh

Criminal cases: Nil

Gujarat

Ahmed Patel, 67, Congress

Education: Bachelor of Science from South Gujarat University, Surat

TOTAL ASSETS

6.5 crore (self: Rs 2.24 crore, spouse: 4.26 crore)

Movable assets: Rs 2.11 crore (self: Rs 28.13 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.83 crore)

Immovable assets: Rs 4.39 crore (self: Rs 1.96 crore, spouse: 2.42 crore)

Jewellery: spouse owns Rs 23.81 lakh worth of gold and diamond jewellery

Assets in 2011: 3.65 crore

(self Rs 1.59 crore, spouse Rs 2.06 crore)

Income in 2017: self: Rs 15.10 lakh, spouse: Rs 20.15 lakh

Income in 2011: self: Rs 5.10 lakh, spouse: Rs 3.29 lakh

Criminal cases: Nil

Amit Shah, 53, BJP

Education: BSc (II year), Gujarat University, Ahmedabad

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 34.31 crore (self: `26.47 crore, spouse: Rs 7.83 crore)

Movable Assets: Rs 19.01 crore; (self: Rs14.23 crore, spouse: Rs 4.78 crore)

Immovable Assets: Rs15.29 crore; (self: Rs12.24 crore, spouse: Rs 3.05 crore)

Jewellery: self: Rs 34.11 lakh, spouse: Rs 59.92 lakh

Assets in 2012: Rs 11.77 crore

(self: Rs 6.76 crore, spouse: Rs 4.38 crore)

Income in 2017: self: Rs 43.68 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.05 crore

Criminal Cases: Nil

Smriti Irani, 41, BJP

Education: Bachelor of Commerce Part – 1 (three year degree course not completed), School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 8.83 crore (self Rs 4.69 crore, spouse Rs 4.10 crore)

Movable Assets: Rs 3.83 crore (self Rs 2.33 crore, spouse Rs 1.45 crore)

Immovable Assets: Rs 5 crore (self Rs 2.35 crore, spouse: 2.64 crore)

Jewellery: self Rs 20.43 lakh, spouse Rs 45,993

Assets in 2011: Rs 7.02 crore

(self Rs 4.63 crore, spouse Rs 2.37 crore)

Income in 2017: self Rs 6.17 lakhs (taxable) and Rs 27.06 lakh (tax-free); spouse: Rs 2.21 lakh (taxable) and Rs 16.76 lakh (tax-free)

Criminal case: 1

Balwantsinh Rajput, 55, BJP

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 323 crore (self: Rs177 crore, spouse: Rs 138 crore)

Movable assets: Rs 261 crore (self: Rs 136 crore, spouse: Rs 117 crore)

Immovable Assets: Rs 62.58 crore (self: Rs 40.46 crore, spouse: Rs 21.33 crore)

Jewellery: self: Rs 1.12 crore, spouse: Rs 2.37 crore

Assets in 2012: Rs 268 crore

(self: Rs 151 crore, spouse: Rs 108 crore)

Income in 2017: self: Rs 1.33 crore, spouse: Rs 96.46 lakhs

Criminal case: Nil

