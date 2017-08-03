Assets declared by candidates for RS seats from Gujarat, WB and MP

Latest News
Here is the list of assets declared by candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Elections are to be held August 8.

New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 1:01 pm
elections, assets declared, rajya sabha, madhya pradesh candidates, gujarat candidates, gujarat assets declared, amit shah, smriti irani, income declared, indian express news, india news BJP chief Amit Shah also declared his assets. 

West Bengal

Manas Bhunia, 65, TMC
Education: MBBS from NRS Medical College and Hospital

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 5.5 crore (self: Rs 3.2 crore, spouse: Rs 2.3 crore)
Movable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore
Jewellery: self: Rs 2.25 lakh; spouse Rs 17.8 lakh
Assets in 2016: Rs 3.5 crore
Income 2017: self: Rs 5.59 lakh,
spouse: Rs 1 lakh
Income 2016: self: Rs 5.58 lakh,
spouse: Rs 84,000
Criminal cases: Nil

Shanta Chhetri, 60, TMC
Education: MCom from North Bengal University

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 88 lakh (no spouse)
Movable assets: Rs 46 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh (land worth 8.2 lakh, houses worth 33.8 lakh)
Jewellery: 1.5 lakh
Assets in 2016: Rs 55.5 lakh
Income 2017: Rs 6.8 lakh
Income 2016: Rs 2.9 lakh
Criminal cases: Nil

Derek O’Brien, 56, TMC
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Scottish Church College, University of Calcutta

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 25.4 crore (self: Rs 5.32 crore, spouse: Rs 20.17 crore)
Movable assets: Rs 2.1 crore
(self: Rs 82.2 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.37 crore)
Immovable assets: Rs 23.3 crore
(self: Rs 4.5 crore, spouse: Rs 18.8 crore)
Jewellery: Nil
Assets in 2011: Rs 11.3 crore
Income 2017:Rs 56.8 lakh
Income 2011: Rs 68.9 lakh
Criminal cases: Nil

Dola Sen, 50, TMC
Education: Bachelor of Science (Mathematics)

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 22.9 lakh (no spouse)
Movable assets: Rs 18.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh
Jewellery: Nil
Assets in 2015: Rs 8.49 lakh
Income 2017: Rs 6.7 lakh
Income 2015: Nil
Criminal cases: Nil

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, 68, TMC
Education: LL.B

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 1.6 crore (self: Rs 1.3 crore, spouse: Rs 28.8 lakh)
Movable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 57,000
Jewellery: Nil
Assets in 2011: Rs 47 lakh
Income 2017: self: Rs 14.2 lakh,
spouse: Rs 4 lakh
Income 2011: self: Rs 2.2 lakh,
spouse: Rs 1.9 lakh
Criminal cases: Nil

Pradip Bhattacharya, 72, Congress
Education: MA

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 3.1 crore (self: Rs 2 crore, spouse: Rs 1.1 crore)
Movable assets: Rs 2.71 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 45.5 lakh
Jewellery: self: 1,75 lakh, wife: 14.2 lakh
Assets in 2011: Rs 1.32 crore
Income 2017: self: Rs 21.1 lakh,
spouse: Rs 7 lakh
Income 2011: Nil
Criminal cases: Nil

Madhya Pradesh

Sampatiya Uikey, 49, BJP
Education: Class 12; elected unopposed

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 3.14 crore (no spouse)
Movable assets: Rs 30.94 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.83 crore (including agricultural land, plots and houses)
Jewellery: Rs14.40 lakh
Assets in 2013: Rs 65.80 lakh (Assembly elections)
Income 2015-16: Rs 4.90 lakh
Criminal cases: Nil

Gujarat

Ahmed Patel, 67, Congress
Education: Bachelor of Science from South Gujarat University, Surat

TOTAL ASSETS
6.5 crore (self: Rs 2.24 crore, spouse: 4.26 crore)
Movable assets: Rs 2.11 crore (self: Rs 28.13 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.83 crore)
Immovable assets: Rs 4.39 crore (self: Rs 1.96 crore, spouse: 2.42 crore)
Jewellery: spouse owns Rs 23.81 lakh worth of gold and diamond jewellery
Assets in 2011: 3.65 crore
(self Rs 1.59 crore, spouse Rs 2.06 crore)
Income in 2017: self: Rs 15.10 lakh, spouse: Rs 20.15 lakh
Income in 2011: self: Rs 5.10 lakh, spouse: Rs 3.29 lakh
Criminal cases: Nil

Amit Shah, 53, BJP
Education: BSc (II year), Gujarat University, Ahmedabad

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 34.31 crore (self: `26.47 crore, spouse: Rs 7.83 crore)
Movable Assets: Rs 19.01 crore; (self: Rs14.23 crore, spouse: Rs 4.78 crore)
Immovable Assets: Rs15.29 crore; (self: Rs12.24 crore, spouse: Rs 3.05 crore)
Jewellery: self: Rs 34.11 lakh, spouse: Rs 59.92 lakh
Assets in 2012: Rs 11.77 crore
(self: Rs 6.76 crore, spouse: Rs 4.38 crore)
Income in 2017: self: Rs 43.68 lakh, spouse: Rs 1.05 crore
Criminal Cases: Nil

Smriti Irani, 41, BJP
Education: Bachelor of Commerce Part – 1 (three year degree course not completed), School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 8.83 crore (self Rs 4.69 crore, spouse Rs 4.10 crore)
Movable Assets: Rs 3.83 crore (self Rs 2.33 crore, spouse Rs 1.45 crore)
Immovable Assets: Rs 5 crore (self Rs 2.35 crore, spouse: 2.64 crore)
Jewellery: self Rs 20.43 lakh, spouse Rs 45,993
Assets in 2011: Rs 7.02 crore
(self Rs 4.63 crore, spouse Rs 2.37 crore)
Income in 2017: self Rs 6.17 lakhs (taxable) and Rs 27.06 lakh (tax-free); spouse: Rs 2.21 lakh (taxable) and Rs 16.76 lakh (tax-free)
Criminal case: 1

Balwantsinh Rajput, 55, BJP
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 323 crore (self: Rs177 crore, spouse: Rs 138 crore)
Movable assets: Rs 261 crore (self: Rs 136 crore, spouse: Rs 117 crore)
Immovable Assets: Rs 62.58 crore (self: Rs 40.46 crore, spouse: Rs 21.33 crore)
Jewellery: self: Rs 1.12 crore, spouse: Rs 2.37 crore
Assets in 2012: Rs 268 crore
(self: Rs 151 crore, spouse: Rs 108 crore)
Income in 2017: self: Rs 1.33 crore, spouse: Rs 96.46 lakhs
Criminal case: Nil

Source: Election Commission of India

