Assets case: CBI books its own official

The CBI has booked one of its officials in a case of disproportionate assets. An assistant programmer with the agency has been booked for allegedly amassing assets worth close to Rs 1 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The programmer had been earlier booked by the CBI for allegedly running an illegal Railways Tatkal ticket racket. It is alleged that he had developed a software that could simultaneously book several Tatkal tickets through one computer.

The agency has found that through this racket, he allegedly amassed Rs 96.09 lakh worth of disproportionate assets.

Ajay Garg, who was posted as assistant programmer in the CBI headquarters before his arrest in December last year, had allegedly amassed assets to the tune of Rs 1.46 crore during a six-year tenure between 2011 to 2017 in the agency, sources said.

Garg had earlier worked with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system, sources said.

During the probe, it emerged that the legitimate income earned by him during the period was Rs 79.29 lakh whereas expenses were in the range of Rs 29.59 lakh.

