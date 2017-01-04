Assessment test at Haryana govt schools: Panchkula fares worst, Rewari, Gurgaon top

As per the assessment, Panchkula fared the worst with an overall score of 2.5 i.e. on an average most students of the district scored between 60 to 79 per cent. As per the assessment, Panchkula fared the worst with an overall score of 2.5 i.e. on an average most students of the district scored between 60 to 79 per cent.

Panchkula fared the worst while Rewari, Gurgaon and Mahendragarh emerged the top three districts after an evaluation of over 25,000 school students of government schools in Haryana by the state’s education department.

On December 12 last year, the Haryana education department conducted an assessment test to monitor the learning level outcomes of school students across the state. The assessment was done for odd numbered classes including Class I, III, V, VII, IX and XI in 198 senior secondary schools. On January 20, assessment for Classes II, IV, VI, VIII, X and XII will be done.

At Fatehabad and Sonipat, assessment was done in 14 schools each which was the maximum among all districts. While at Karnal assessment was done in only four schools, which was the least.

For classes I, III and V, evaluation was done on the basis of performance in languages and maths. For classes VII and IX, evaluation was done for five subjects and for class XI, the evaluation on the basis of all subjects. Assessment was done based on a point system. For scoring up to 33 per cent marks, one point was given. For marks between 34 to 59 per cent 2 points were given, for scoring between 60 to 79 per cent 3 points were given while for scoring 80 to 100 per cent, four points were awarded.

As per the assessment, Panchkula fared the worst with an overall score of 2.5 i.e. on an average most students of the district scored between 60 to 79 per cent. Faring a little better than this was Mewat with a score of 2.8 and Palwal with a score of 2.9. Mahendragarh, Rewari and Gurgaon got a score of 3.5 each.

In case of Class I, the average score of the students across the state was 2.6 i.e. between 60 to 79 per cent. The score of Faridabad, Fatehabad and Sonipat was the least among all districts at 2.1. It was Yamunanagar that fared the best in assessment of Class I with a score of 3.3. For Class III, Ambala district was at the bottom with a score of 2. In case of Class 5, Ambala and Palwal had the poorest score of 2.6 among all districts.

The class VII students of Bhiwani fared the worst with a score of 2.1, while Panchkula with a score of 2.5 was the worst performer in Class 9. The schools in Rewari, Mahendragarh and Gurgaon performed consistently well in all the classes. The scores are poor for Classes I and III and improve in higher classes.

Additional Chief Secretary, school education department, Haryana, P K Das said, “We will hold assessments every fortnight in different schools. With each assessment, the difficulty level of the tests will increase. For the next test we will be selecting urban, peri-urban as well as rural schools. The aim is to ensure that targeted and specific instructions can be given to teachers to improve performance.”

He added that in Class I, the Gross Enrollment Ratio is 100 as all students are admitted. However, by the time the students reach Class 9 and 11, those who are not performing well drop out. That is why the score in the junior classes is poor as compared to the higher classes.

For Class XI, the assessment results show that the scores of students in science and commerce are better than that in Arts.