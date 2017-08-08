Assembly session starts today, govt looks to re-introduce three Bills

The government will look to re-introduce three bills that had earlier been rejected by the Centre. The government will look to re-introduce three bills that had earlier been rejected by the Centre.

With the four-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly set to begin on Tuesday, the opposition led by the BJP is looking to attack the Delhi government on several issues, ranging from “unfulfilled promises” to recent incidents of sanitation workers’ deaths. The government, on the other hand, will look to re-introduce three bills that had earlier been rejected by the Centre.

The bills — The Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2015 and NSIT Bill (amendment) — were among the 14 bills passed by the House, but the Centre had sent back most of the proposed legislations. Last month, Kejriwal had directed the law department to submit a “way forward” roadmap on legislative bills, which are awaiting clearance from the Centre.

