Assembly polls will be decisive mandate against NDA govt post note ban: Congress leader Nath

The Assembly elections in five states would be a decisive mandate against the BJP-led Central government over its demonetisation policy, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said here today.

“The elections being held in different states are decisive as it is going to be a mandate against the NDA government at the Centre, which made people stand in long queues (for withdrawing money after the November 8 note ban),” the former Union minister told PTI.

He expressed confidence on victory of the alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

“People in Uttar Pradesh are going to vote for the SP-Congress alliance,” he said.

SP is contesting on 298 of 403 seats, while Congress the rest 105 in the seven-phase polls scheduled between February 11 and March 8. Nath, who represents Chhindwara seat in Lok Sabha, criticised Central government for “putting people from middle class as well as the poor in distress with sudden demonetisation.”

He said Narendra Modi government’s claim to bring out black money by demonetising bank notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations has turned out to be hollow.

“Not only Prime Minister, but all leaders of BJP are also involved in gimmickry and have done a nautanki (drama) in the name of demonetisation,” Nath said.

He alleged farmers in Madhya Pradesh are in distress as they are not given the the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the agricultural produce.