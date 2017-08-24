Assembly polls: BJP appoints Arun Jaitley in-charge of Gujarat, Javadekar gets Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Thursday appointed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the party in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while giving the responsibility of Karnataka to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Both the appointments were made by party president Amit Shah.

The party also appointed Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, PP Chaudhary as co-incharges for Gujarat elections, while Piyush Goyal was made co-incharge for Karnataka elections

The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018. The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on May 28, 2018.

