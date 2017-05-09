Assembly poll Review: Congress workers want party to go alone in UP, says Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar on Monday said that a large number of workers have expressed their willingness to go it alone in the state in a post-assembly poll review. “We conducted post-poll review meetings, where workers expressed their view that we should have contested alone. But we also know that it was a unanimously taken decision.’’

He said that it was Samajwadi Party (SP)’s decision also to ally with them. “Alliance was a unanimously taken decision and we too had long discussions before it.’’ He referred to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement blaming the Congress for his party’s debacle in Uttar Pradesh polls. “I respect him (Mulayam) as a senior leader but he should talk to his own people and speak about it internally first.’’

The Congress is preparing to contest upcoming local elections alone on the demand of its workers, who blamed the alliance for the party’s loss. The party leadership has remained non-committal about any alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but have assured party workers that they will go it alone in the local elections. SP leader Kironmoy Nanda said that the alliance was for assembly elections, “which is over”.

