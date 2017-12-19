Assembly elections results to have major impact in next year’s rural polls, says Dilip Ghosh

BJP supporters at the state party head office, in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) BJP supporters at the state party head office, in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the party’s electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will have a major impact in next year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal and in the upcoming Assembly bypoll in Sabang constituency.

“It was evident that BJP will win in Gajarat and Himachal Pradesh. There was no doubt about it. In every election, we are winning one new state. This time we have won Himachal Pradesh. This election result will have a major impact in next year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal and in the bypoll in Sabang,” Ghosh told reporters.

The BJP leader said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “able” leadership and his party’s commitment towards good governance that helped BJP win these elections. “We have been inspired by Modi ji’s able leadership and our activists are working very hard in West Bengal for the last two years. Our party organisation has expanded and our youth workers are being trained for next year’s rural polls. This will definitely produce better electoral results in the state,” Ghosh added.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the entire country has been blessed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The entire country now chants the name of the prime minister. People have rejected Congress and it has lost another state today. This sends a clear message that people of this country are blessed with his leadership,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers in the state celebrated the party’s victories by smearing each other with colours and distributing sweets. The state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata wore a festive look as every worker carried party flags and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ filled the air.

BJP won 99 seats out of 182 in Gujarat Assembly election, and 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

