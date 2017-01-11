People looking for opportunity to vent out anger against PM Modi, says Kharge

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. (Source: Express photo/File0 Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. (Source: Express photo/File0

Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday said things would not be the same for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they were during 2014 Lok Sabha elections and that people are looking for an opportunity to vent out their anger against him. Hinting towards the problems the poor, farmer and small scale traders had to face post demonetisation, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said “BJP won’t get the same percentage of votes as it got in 2014 Lok Sabha elections because the farmer is angry, poor is angry, small traders are troubled.”

“People have been heavily affected by demonetisation and they are now looking for an opportunity to vent out their ire against him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in some or the other form,” Kharge added. With the intention of breaking Prime Minister Modi’s expectations of marking victory in the upcoming elections, Kharge said people would no more support him now.

“Modi ji’s expectation of winning in all the five states due to demonetisation and that he is going to get backing from people is wrong. People are realising that what Modi ji did was wrong,” he said. The opposition had put a united front against Prime Minister Modi’s demonetisation drive, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) even asking for its rollback. Terming it a ‘scam’, the Congress even demanded a judicial probe into the “demonetisation scam.”