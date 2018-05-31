Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: LDF leads in Kerala’s Chengannur, Congress gains ground in Shahkot

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live: Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for Noorpur Assembly bypolls, in Bijnor, on Monday. (PTI Photo) Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live: Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for Noorpur Assembly bypolls, in Bijnor, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: On Monday, bye-elections were held for 10 Assembly constituencies across nine states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The results of the ten seats will be announced today. The seats that went to polls were Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hoping his minority welfare schemes will sway the Muslim and Yadav vote towards the JD(U). Jokihat recorded a voting percentage of 55 per cent.

In Shahkot constituency, meanwhile, there are 12 candidates in the fray. The main contest is between SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar, the son of Ajit Singh Kohar, and Congress’s Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia. The constituency recorded more than 76 per cent votes.

In West Bengal’s Maheshtala, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has an edge over the BJP and the Left-Congress combine. The constituency recorded over 70 per cent votes.