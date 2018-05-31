Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: LDF leads in Kerala’s Chengannur, Congress gains ground in Shahkot

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: On Monday, bye-elections were held for 10 Assembly constituencies across nine states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The results of the ten seats will be announced today. The seats that went to polls were Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hoping his minority welfare schemes will sway the Muslim and Yadav vote towards the JD(U). Jokihat recorded a voting percentage of 55 per cent.
In Shahkot constituency, meanwhile, there are 12 candidates in the fray. The main contest is between SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar, the son of Ajit Singh Kohar, and Congress’s Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia. The constituency recorded more than 76 per cent votes.
In West Bengal’s Maheshtala, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has an edge over the BJP and the Left-Congress combine. The constituency recorded over 70 per cent votes.
In what is likely to be a major setback for the Congress organisational set-up in Kerala, the party seems to be ceding space to the CPM and the BJP even in its traditional bastions. The first two panchayats that were counted in Chengannur were Mannar and Pandanad, considered areas where the Congress wields supreme influence. But the trends coming in this morning clearly indicate that there has been a massive erosion of Congress votes which may have gone either way to the CPM or the BJP. In both panchayats, the CPM's Saji Cherian has a lead of over 1000 votes. A majority of the panchayats to follow are considered strong for the CPM and the BJP and therefore if these trends continue, it will be heartrending for the Congress. So the big question to ask is where are those votes going?
The latest from WestBengal: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from the Maheshtala assembly constituency after the second round of counting, reports ANI. Over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in this seat. Voting for the seat was held amid tight security after more than a dozen people were killed during the Panchayat polls in the state. The polls were necessitated after the death of Kasturi Das. TMC has fielded Dulal Das, the BJP Sujit Ghosh and the Left Prabhat Choudhury.
As the LDF lead rises in Chengannur to 1370 votes according to the Election Commission, a fight is on for the second spot between the Congress and the BJP. While Congress candidate D Vijayakumar has 3640 votes, BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai is closely behind with 2574 votes. This reinforces the widely-held perception that BJP is making inroads into the Congress vote-bank in the state. This erosion in the Congress vote-share directly benefits the CPM especially in strongholds of the Congress.
The Samajwadi Party is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends, reports ANI. A 57 per cent voter turnout was registered in the elections to the seat on May 28, necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan. Avani Singh, the MLAs wife is contesting the seat for the BJP while SP fielded Naeemul Hasan.
CPM's lead has rised to 1,277. The first four panchayat's which are being counted are considered areas which are Congress strongholds. This means that any votes in favour of the CPM is bad news for the Congress. The outcome of the bypolls is widely seen as a referendum of the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Chengannur had witnessed a massive 74.5 per cent polling on May 28.
Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam, Congress' candidate, is elected unopposed from Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency. He was the lone candidate after the BJP withdrew Sangramsinh Deshmukh from the race. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam.
In Kerala's Chengannur, the Left Democratic Front leads in early trends. LDF candidate Saji Cherian leads by 154 votes after postal ballow counting comes to an end. The polls, which were held followign the death of CPI (Marxist) MLA K K Ramachandran Nair in January, is also being contested by Congress' D Vijaykumar and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai.
Voters braved the heavy rains to cast their votes in the Chengannur polls on May 28. (Express Photo: Sandeep)
In Punjab, the Shahkot Assembly bypoll is seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress government. The bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, is being contested by his son Naib Singh Kohar and Congress' Hardev Singh Laddi.
Counting of votes begins at counting centres in Shahkot (Source: ANI)
Counting of votes to 10 seats across nine states will be held today. Elections to Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) were held earlier this week on May 28. Follow our blog through the day as we bring you the latest news.