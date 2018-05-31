Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Full list of winners

The polling for the seats was held on Monday (PTI) The polling for the seats was held on Monday (PTI)

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Counting of votes for 11 Assembly seats spread across ten states in India began this morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held on Monday in Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Karnataka).

Here is a list of winners:

Palus Kadegaon: In Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam was elected unopposed today. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwajeet Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam, was the lone candidate in the fray after BJP withdrew its candidate Sangramsingh Deshmukh.

Ampati: Continuing the winning streak, Congress secured Meghalaya’s Ampati Assembly seat. Miani D Shira, daughter of Mukul Sangma won the seat by a margin of 3191 votes, making the Congress the single largest party in the state. The seat fell vacant after former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the last Assembly elections, vacated the seat. NPP’s Clement G Moin secured 11,069 votes against Miani’s 14,259 votes.

Chengannur: With a huge margin of over 20,000 votes, CPI(M)-led LDF’s Saji Cheriyan secured a win in Kerala’s Chengannur Assembly seat against Congress and BJP. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness. According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP’s P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishna described the victory as the “achievement” of the two-year rule of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government. It was also a ‘rejection of the soft Hindutva policy’ of the Congress, Balakrishnan told reporters.

Jokihat: In an embarrassment to the ruling Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won the Jokihat Assembly seat in Bihar. Shahnawaz Alam defeated the JD(U)’s Murshid Alam with a margin of over 4,000 votes. Reacting to the win, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference, said the loss is a lesson for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

RR Nagar: The Congress has won the RR Nagar seat in Karnataka. Congress candidate Muniratna won with a margin of over 41,000 votes over BJP rival Tulsi Muniraju Gowda. Polling for the seat was postponed by the Election Commission ahead of the Karnataka elections after the poll body found nearly 10,000 voter ID cards in an apartment in the constituency.

Noorpur: The Samajwadi Party has won the Noorpur Assembly bypoll by 6,211 votes. SP candidate Naeemul Hasan enjoyed the support of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the AAP.

Shahkot: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi won the Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab. He defeated Akali Dal’s nominee Naib Singh Kohar by a margin of over 38,000 votes. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan was trailing far behind the Congress and the Akali Dal. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated by the death of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, Naib Singh Kohar’s father, in February this year.

Tharali: The BJP, retained the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand. BJP’s Munni Devi Shah defeated Congress’ Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Munni Devi’s husband and BJP leader Maganlal Shah. With this victory, the number of BJP MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly once again rose to 57.

Silli and Gomia: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained both Silli and Gomia seats in Jharkhand. The bypolls were necessitated following the conviction of the JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto.In Gomia, JMM’s candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13,00 votes. In Silli, JMM’s Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes

