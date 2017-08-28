By-election results live updates: Counting begins in Goa, Bawana, Nandyal

The byelection to the four seats across three states was conducted on August 23. The byelection to the four seats across three states was conducted on August 23.

The counting of votes for four Assembly seats across different states has begun. According to officials, the results will be declared within three hours. The focus of Monday’s results is on the high-stakes Bawana by-election in Delhi, and crucial Panaji bypolls in Goa. While Bawana is being viewed as a barometer to judge the political influence in the city, the results of Panaji by-election will decide the electoral fate of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the state.

Apart from Panaji, the counting of votes for Valpoi constituency, whose elections were held on August 23, will take place on Monday as well. Health Minister Vijshwajit Rane is competing against Congress’ Roy Naik on the seat. The counting of votes for Nandyal by-election in Andhra Pradesh will be also held today, where there appears to be a battle of prestige between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Live updates:

9:20 am: BJP candidate Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji by-poll by over 4,000 votes.

9:15 am: In Nandyal, bypoll counting is currently underway. TDP is currently leading by a margin of 2382 votes in the second round. Watch visuals from Andhra below.

#Nandyal By poll counting underway: Telugu Desam Party leading by a margin of 2832 votes in the second round #Andhra pic.twitter.com/AJOe617qX3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

9:10 am: Congress’ Surender Kumar is maintaining his lead by 6355 votes after 3rd round of Bawana bypolls, senior party leader Ajay Maken wrote on Twitter.

#Bawana

After 3rd Round Congress increases lead by 1200 votes तीसरा राउंड के रिजल्ट रामचंद्र 5081

वेदप्रकाश 5145

सुरेंद्र कुमार 6355 — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) August 28, 2017

9:05 am: The counting of votes in Panaji bypoll is underway. BJP’s Manohar Parrikar gets a total of 9204 votes, while Congress candidate Girish Chodankar is at 4684 total votes. The Goa Chief Minister is leading by 4520 votes.

Counting underway for Panaji bypoll: Manohar Parrikar leading by a margin of 4520 votes in second round #Goa pic.twitter.com/T4vvXOA1ap — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

9:02 am: In an update on Nandyal bypoll counting, ANI reported that out of 250 postal ballots, 39 were invalid and 211 were NOTA.

9:01 am: In an update, ANI reported that Manohar Parrikar has taken a lead of over 2500 votes in Panaji bypoll with 4290 votes in the first round. Congress candidate Girish Raya Chodankar is trailing behind with 2252 votes.

9:00 am: As per recent updates by ANI on Bawana bypolls, Congress candidate Surender Kumar has taken a lead of over 300 votes with 3796 votes after 2nd round. AAP is currently trailing behind at 3451 votes, while BJP is at 3154 votes.

8:55 am: In Nandyal bypoll elections, 39 out of 250 votes were declared invalid, ANI reported. In postal ballots, no votes for YSRCP or TDP.

8:53 am: Valpoi bypolls Round 1 Results: Congress 1576, BJP 5395. BJP’s Vishwajit Rane leads is leading with 5395 votes against Congress’ Roy Naik who is at 1576 votes.

8:50 am: News agency ANI is reporting that Congress candidate Surender Kumar is leading with 2108 votes in first round, while AAP’s Ram Chander is at 1906 and BJP is at 1687 votes.

8:47 am: Meanwhile, in Bawana, Congress is leading by 350 votes, according to senior leader Ajay Maken.

After second round

Aap 3451

Bjp 3154

Cong 3796

Congress still ahead by almost 350 votes#Bawana #BawanaByPoll — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) August 28, 2017

8:45 am: Panaji, Valpoi by-poll counting: In Panaji, BJP’s Manohar Parrikar gets 4290 votes, Congress’ Girish Chodankar gets 2252 votes, GSM gets 96 in 1st round.

8:40 am: According to latest updates, Goa Chief Manohar Parrikar is leading by 2022 votes in the Round 1 in Panaji by-poll election.

8:30 am: In Goa, Parrikar, who assumed office of Chief Minister in March after resigning from the post of Defence Minister, is contesting against Congress’ Roy Naik. Because Parrikar was not an elected MLA in the state, he had to get elected within the first six months after taking charge as CM to continue office.

8:20 am: Counting of votes starts for Nandyal Assembly constituency by-pol. Counting started at Government Polytechnic College.

8:00 am: Counting of votes for by-poll begins. We will give you update on the results as and when we will get it.

7:45 am: Eight candidates are in contention for Bawana by-election but AAP’s Ram Chandra will take on BJP’s Ved Prakash and Congress’ Surendra Kumar, a former 3-time MLA from Bawana.

7:40 am: According to senior poll officials, counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The results are likely to be announced in three hours after the counting starts.

