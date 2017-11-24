Bypoll in Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar on Dec 21, counting on Dec 24

Assembly bypoll: The RK Nagar seat fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa last year. Assembly bypoll: The RK Nagar seat fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa last year.

Assembly bye-election are going to be held in various parts of the country on December 21, including RK Nagar in Tamil Nadu, Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, Sabang in West Bengal, and Pakke-Kasang and Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh. Counting will take place on December 24.

The RK Nagar seat fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa last year. An Election Commission press release said the counting of votes will be held on December 24 and the election process will be completed before 26th of next month. This announcement comes days after the Madras High Court said it expected the EC to hold bye-election in RK Nagar by December 31.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar made the observation on a plea of a DMK leader R S Bharathi.

The poll in the constituency which was scheduled to be held on April 12 this year, was cancelled by the EC in the wake of allegations of voters being bribed.

The Income Tax Department had said that the V K Sasikala camp, which was fighting in RK Nagar in the bypoll under the name AIADMK (Amma), had paid close to Rs 90 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate T T V Dinakaran. The department had conducted searches at 35 properties of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

The EC team which was monitoring the bypoll had written to the commission, “Besides the documents proving crores of money spent to bribe voters, we have also received 120 video evidences of party men visiting voters and distributing currency. Out of 120 videos we received through WhatsApp, 100 are against T T V Dinakaran of AIADMK (Amma) and 20 are against the DMK candidate. This shows the veracity of violations that happened during this campaign.”

(With PTI inputs)

