‘Assaulted Dalit girl’s father does not want action’

A Dalit man in Muzaffarnagar’s , Pachenda Kala village, whose 19-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted by four Jat women, has said he did not want action against the accused, said police. Police, however, said the women had been booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Ajay and probe is on.

Police said the five involved in the alleged incident are classmates in college. Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Gautam said, “The complainant alleged that one of the accused made casteist remarks on his daughter Pragati. They had an argument Friday and Pragati was allegedly assaulted by four women. She suffered a minor head injury.” The incident had triggered tension in the village, prompting police to tighten security.

