Assaulted CPM leader succumbs to injuries

Prominent former Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader and CPM West Midnapore Committee Member Goutam Mitra, who was thrashed by miscreants near his house on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Mitra was taken to a local hospital after the incident and then referred to SSKM hospital where he passed away. His body was taken to the DYFI state office for members to pay last respects.

Mitra was beaten up in front of his house at Khairullah Chawk area under Kotwali police station. Sources said he was walking outside his house with a companion when he was suddenly attacked. The miscreants allegedly hit him with sticks and escaped.

“Mitra was a key organiser in fostering the youth movement in terror-stricken West Midnapore district,” said the CPM. The party has alleged that he was murdered by “Trinamool Congress goons” and that it was “pre-planned”.

“We are yet to receive any complaint in the case. However, we are looking into the matter,” said a police officer.

The TMC said it had “no connection” with the case.

