Assault on Youth Congress worker: BJP MLA, family members booked

BJP MLA Bharamagouda and 12 others, including some members of his family, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Youth Congress worker accusing him of posting derogatory comments about them in the social media, police said today.

It is alleged that some family members of Bharamagouda, who represents Kagwad constituency, along with their supporters assaulted Vivek Shetty after dragging him out of his house on January 1, police said.

Shetty, who was earlier with BJP before getting associated with the Youth Congress, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The CCTV footage of the alleged incident that has gone viral showed a group of people dragging him down the stairs came to light only yesterday with the video clip going viral on social media.

Bharaamagouda’s family was reportedly irked by the comments posted by Shetty against him and his daughter on social media.

Police have booked 13 people under various sections of IPC including attempt to murder.