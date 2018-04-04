Assault on forest officers: Hours after his arrest, ex-Gujarat MLA gets bail 

Mahipatsinh Jadeja on Tuesday. (Chirag Chotaliya) Mahipatsinh Jadeja on Tuesday. (Chirag Chotaliya)

Former MLA Mahipatsinh Jadeja, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a group of probationers of the Indian Forest Service, was granted bail by a court in Gondal town hours after his arrest as the police did not seek his custody.

Soon after the police produced 82-year-old Jadeja in a court in Gondal at 10.15 pm on Monday, Jadeja’s lawyers moved an application for his bail. As the police did not seek Jadeja’s remand, the court granted him bail.

The former Independent MLA from Gondal was arrested by Rajkot Rural Police at 10.40 am from his residence at Ribda village of Gondal Taluka on Monday.

“We did not seek his remand as we had sufficient time (to interrogate him),” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rajkot Rural, Amit Vasava, who is investigating the case, told The Indian Express.

Rajkot Rural SP Antrip Sood told The Indian Express that Jadeja had confessed to his crime. “He confessed that he had assaulted the probationary officers. However, he claims that he fought with the probationers as they were peeing out in open and they refused (to go away) and the tussle flared up,” said Sood.

Four IFS probationers were allegedly assaulted by Jadeja and two others at Ribda village on March 24 after the bus in which they were travelling had stopped at a petrol pump for refuelling. In his complaint, Vipin Kushwaha, one of the officers, had claimed that he was attacked by two men when he was relaxing and smoking near the petrol pump.

As fellow officers rushed to Kushwaha’s rescue, another accused had allegedly rammed his car from behind, injuring three probationers. The assault by Jadeja and another accused beating Kushwaha with a stick and slapping the victim was caught on a CCTV camera at the petrol pump

A day after the incident, police had arrested Jadeja’s driver, Aravind Rajani, claiming that he was driving the car which had tried to run over the IFS probationers.

A day later, a minor boy was also arrested, with police saying that he was the one who beat up Kushwaha. He was sent to an observation home for boys in Rajkot. But Jadeja had slipped underground and had moved the court, seeking anticipatory bail. But the police arrested him while his bail plea was pending.

Police had booked three persons under various sections of the IPC, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Minutes after he was released on bail, Jadeja claimed that he was attacked by a group of 15 officers. He said that he slapped an officer after finding him urinating in front of the gate of his hotel adjoining the petrol pump.

“When I returned from my farm, I found a man smoking and urinating right in front of the gate of my hotel. Women were working inside the premises and the boy who was posted there took objection to the man urinating there. But the man started abusing the boy. I told the man that the premises belonged to me and that he can’t urinate there. An argument ensued and I slapped him. However, a group of around 15 men charged towards us and therefore I ran for safety,” said Jadeja.

He said that he too had complained against the 15 officers for attacking him but police did not register it. “I will move court if police do not file an FIR,” he said.

Jadeja also claimed that police had wrongly seized his car. “The FIR itself says that the car which tried to ran over the so-called victim bore different registration number than mine. But police have seized my car. This is nothing but an attempt to target me,” said Jadeja.

He also alleged that the police had “coerced Rajani” to give a statement that he was driving the car which tried to run over the IFS trainees. Incidentally, court had also rejected police application seeking remand of Rajani. At present, he is in judicial custody.

