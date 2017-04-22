Assault on Arunachal boy: Child rights panel wants special school in Assam closed

Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson said she was convinced that the boy was beaten up by “more than one person” Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson said she was convinced that the boy was beaten up by “more than one person”

Four days after a nine-year old disabled boy from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly beaten up by caretakers in a residential school for special children run by an NGO at Sonapur, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) wants the school to be closed down. “The so-called special school is horrible. There is nothing to really call it a special school for differently-abled children. It should be immediately shut down because it lacks adequate infrastructure and professionally qualified and trained personnel,” said ASCPCR chairperson Runumi Gogoi, who visited the ‘special school’ run by NGO, Society for Health & Education Development, on Friday.

Gogoi said she was convinced that the boy was beaten up by “more than one person”. “I am surprised why the police have not yet arrested the culprits,” she said. The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Circle Officer and picked up three persons from the school, but let them off after recording their statements.

“The school authorities denied that the boy was assaulted. Then I took photographs of all the persons there and sent it to the Arunachal SCPCR chairperson who showed them to the boy. The boy pointed at one person wearing a pink shirt as the one who had beaten him up,” Gogoi said.

While ASCPCR has already lodged a suo motu case on the basis of media reports, Gogoi said they would file a complaint with the police, naming the person the boy identified, and press for his arrest.

The school has 52 students. Of them, 23, including five girls, stay at the hostel. “The school does not have any trained person to look after the children. It does not appear safe. I will ask the state social welfare department to immediately shift them to better homes elsewhere,” Gogoi said.

