Assam’s talented craftsmen, artisans need global visibility, says CM Sonowal

Assam is a pool of talented craftsmen, artisans and entrepreneurs, which requires visibility at the national as well as global level in order to convert the state into a major economic hub in the eastern region, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating Facebook’s ‘Boost your Business’ programme, Sonowal said such programmes not only provide a global platform to the entrepreneurs but also make their access to the world’s digital economy easier. “Our talented entrepreneurs must go digital for promotion of their products. They require new digital resources, insights and stimulus to build and expand their businesses online,” he said.

“Our government’s priority is to work towards a better Assam. Programmes like Skill India, Make in India and Start up India will be fast-tracked to empower the youth and entrepreneurs,” he said, asking the entrepreneurs to take full advantage of these programmes.

Focussing on the Centre’s ambitious Act East policy, Sonowal also pointed out his government’s efforts to take advantage of the changing environment to project Assam as the most important corridor for the nation to access the south-east Asian markets. “Our government has also decided to open an Act East Policy Affairs department in order to help the local entrepreneurs take advantage of the Act East Policy”, he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to revitalize the economic environment of the state, the chief minister mentioned that several path-breaking initiatives have been introduced in the industrial and business policy of Assam and “Ease of Doing Business” has been adopt to compliment the same.

Speaking about the BJP-led government’s four core goals of making an Assam free from corruption, insurgency, illegal migration and pollution, Sonowal said that these efforts were targeted at creating a conducive business environment to facilitate and accommodate national and international business investors.

“Keeping these goals in mind, our government has also decided to set up a International Trade Centre in Guwahati so that the global business community can carry out their business from Assam and contribute in the growth of its economy,” he said.

