Alert sounded to prevent violence in Assam

Assam police on Thursday sounded an alert across the state to prevent violence following the attack on the office of All Assam Students Union (AASU) in Dhemaji district and set up a SIT to investigate the incident. “We have sounded an alert and are determined to strictly stop any violence following the incident. If required, we will do it ruthlessly,” Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told reporters at Guwahati.

The attack was allegedly carried out by Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NBBUSS) on March 6 and protests by various organisations erupted across the state following the incident.

The special investigating team (SIT) is headed by CID Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Martandan and will investigate the incident, he said adding anyone found guilty will be firmly dealt with as per law.

“We will ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into all aspects of the incident, particularly the antecedents of the organisation that held the meeting at Silapathar which led to the violence,” Sahay said.

The situation, he said, has been brought under control by senior officials camping at the site and additional security reinforcements who were rushed there.

Fourteen companies of Assam Police battalion along with 80 additional constables have been deployed in Silapathar, where the AASU office is located, while some companies of paramilitary forces have been shifted from Jorhat and North Lakhimpur to Silapathar.

“The army too has been kept on standby and their help will be sought in case of need,” the DGP said.

Sahay said deputy commissioners have been directed to cancel all meetings and rallies of NBBUSS scheduled to be held in their respective districts.

“Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been directed to ensure that no untoward incidents take place and if required additional security reinforcements will be rushed if tense situation prevails in any place,” he added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has already announced an inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary V B Pyarelal and directed him to submit the report within a month. NBBUSS members and supporters had on March 6 organised a meeting at Silapathar demanding Indian citizenship for Hindu migrants from Bangladesh.

After the meeting its members took out a procession and then allegedly attacked an AASU office near NH15(B), ransacked and damaged its furniture and injured three members of the students union.

Protests by different organisations have erupted across the state following the attack, the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad being in the forefront.

A bandh was also called in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The DGP said that protests against such an incident are natural but the situation is being “monitored closely”.

A few stray incidents of violence have been reported from some places but these were immediately brought under control, he said and appealed to the people to maintain calm and not give credence to rumour mongering.

“I thank people for not being swayed by provocation. People and organisations irrespective of their linguistic, religious and political affiliations have condemned the incident,” he said.