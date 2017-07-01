Assam: Vessel on Brahmaputra to cut 220-km road travel to 29 km

The Ro-Ro vessel, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, can ferry eight loaded trucks and approximately 100 passengers (Representational) The Ro-Ro vessel, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, can ferry eight loaded trucks and approximately 100 passengers (Representational)

A STATE-OF-THE-ART roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, which is scheduled to start operations from Saturday, will cut down 220 km of circuitous travel distance between Dhubri and Hatsingimari, two adjoining districts in western Assam divided by the Brahmaputra, according to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). Named MV Gopinath Bordoloi, after Assam’s first chief minister, the vessel will cut travel distance between the points to just 29 km on the river and also make goods and passenger movement to the Garo Hills region of western Meghalaya easier and faster, according to a media release issued by the IWAI on Friday.

“Regular movement of the vessel, between Dhubri on the north and Hatsingimari on the south bank of the Brahmaputra, will prove a boon for the region by drastically bridging the distance for cargo and passenger movement,” it said.

The Ro-Ro vessel, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, can ferry eight loaded trucks and approximately 100 passengers. It made a successful trial run between Dhubri and Hatsingimari last week, the IWAI said. The road distance between the two towns, crossing the Brahmaputra on Naranarayan Setu connecting Jogighopa with Pancharatna, is 220 km. In April, the vessel had transported eight Army trucks and 20 security personnel from Guwahati to Dibrugarh, according to the release.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App