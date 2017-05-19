Latest News
Assam: ULFA(I) militant gunned down in encounter with security forces

The militant gunned down was a self-styled 'area commander' of ULFA(I)'s Udalgudi and Darrang districts.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published:May 19, 2017 1:45 pm

A wanted ULFA(I) militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Udalguri district, officials said today.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and the police in the district yesterday where the militant was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the security forces, a defence spokesperson said.

Arms and ammunitions were seized from the encounter site, the spokesperson said.

The militant, Ramesh Bora, was the deputy of another hardcore ULFA(I) militant Rajan Deka and the self-styled ‘area commander’ of the outfit’s Udalgudi and Darrang districts, he said.

