Assam: Two hardcore NDFB ultras killed in encounter

Two hardcore NDFB(Songbijit) insurgents were killed during an encounter with security forces in Chirang district on Thursday and arms and ammunition recovered, a police spokesman said. Acting on a tip off, an operation was launched in Simlaguri under Amguri Police Station, Assam Police spokesman Rajib Saikia said.

The police team noticed a group of insurgents there at around 4.45 AM and on being challenged, they fired on the security team. The policemen retaliated the fire, Saikia said.

Later, when the firing stopped, two persons were found injured. The two were taken to hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said. One Insas Rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition, one 7.65 revolver with three rounds of ammunition and one Chinese grenade were found from the spot.

The two deceased extremists identified as Lukash Narzary alias Langfa and David Islary were active cadres of NDFB(S) and involved in a number of crimes, including extortion, he said. Operation was continuing to track other NDFB)(S) rebels, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now