Assam: Two detained in lynching incident

Two persons have been arrested for the alleged lynching of two suspected cattle thieves in central Assam’s Nagaon district, PTI reported.

On Sunday, Abu Hanifa and Riazuddin Ali were beaten to death by some villagers alleging that they were stealing two cows from the grazing field in Kasomari. The police team on reaching the spot took them to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, District Superintendent of Police Debaraj Upadhay had informed.

The police on Monday did not term the incident as a case of ‘cow vigilantism’.

“We have picked up two persons in this connection and after investigation as to whether they were involved in yesterday’s lynching incident, we will arrest them,” PTI quoted Upadhyay as saying.

The incident was an outcome of “mob fury leading to the brutal killing of the two persons suspected to be cattle thieves”, he said.

The SP added there was no communal angle to the incident.

The two victims hailed from village Naromari Jamtola, about 2 km from Kasomari.

“We have handed over the bodies to the families after conducting the post-mortem examination and other formalities,” Upadhyay had told The Indian Express, adding, “Incidents of cattle theft has been on the rise in different parts of the district.”

