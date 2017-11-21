Assam team in a spot over Jamiat leader’s remarks

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani Maulana Syed Arshad Madani

DAYS AFTER they shared the dais in New Delhi in which Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani allegedly made provocative statements about the National Register of Citizens, three former professors, two journalists and a lawyer from Assam have been asked by Assam Police to depose before it.

An Assam Police team in Delhi has questioned organisers of the event. In a joint statement, the six “immediately protested against the exaggerated, emotive and incriminatory comments of Madani” and put up their “independent views on the issue”.

At a seminar in Delhi’s Constitution Club on November 13, Madani allegedly said Assam would burn, and there will be a situation of “marenge, marenge, aag lagegi” (will kill, get killed, and the state would be ablaze), if names of Muslims did not find place in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Three FIRs have been lodged at three Guwahati police stations, naming Madani and the others. Gauhati University professors Hiren Gohain and Abdul Mannan, former North-East Hill University professor Apurba Kumar Baruah, journalists Haider Hussain and Manjit Mahanta, and lawyer Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who is is the state unit chief of Samajwadi Party, were at the event.

