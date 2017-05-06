Assam taking initiatives for development of backward classes

CM Sonowal also urged farmers to emphasise on organic farming and assured all help from the government. CM Sonowal also urged farmers to emphasise on organic farming and assured all help from the government.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today asserted that his government was taking several initiatives to stimulate economic growth of backward classes. “To improve the lot of the farmers belonging to plain tribe and backward classes, our government has initiated several schemes and farm mechanisation scheme is one such programme”, the chief minister said while distributing tractors to self help groups belonging to plain tribe and backward classes.

For economic empowerment of all 26,247 villages in Assam their productivity has to be increased and Chief Minister’s Samagra Grammya Unnayan Achoni has been launched to stimulate productivity in all the villages, he said.

All efforts should be made to strengthen the organic sector of Assam which has the potential of paving way for good health, he said.

He also urged farmers to emphasise on organic farming and assured all help from the government.

“On our quest for economic development we should not ignore our environment, our nature,” he said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim of making the northeast ‘an organic hub’ of the country, he called upon famers to contribute in their best possible way to transform Assam into an organic hub of the region.

Altogether 225 tractors were distributed to the self help groups engaged in agriculture and the chief minister urged beneficiaries to make good use of tractors and use them for their economic development

