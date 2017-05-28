Assam: Suspected ULFA(I) militants trigger blast at gas pipeline

Latest News
There was no injury or casualty reported in the blast, which took place at around 7.30 pm yesterday, Das said.

By: PTI | Sibsagar | Published:May 28, 2017 2:35 pm
Assam, Assam ULFA, Assam pipeline blast, Assam gas pipeline burst, ULFA, ULFA Assam blast, ULFA militants, Assam news, Indian Express, India news Charaideo district, Assam.

Suspected anti-peace talk ULFA(I) militants triggered an explosion at a gas pipeline in Charaideo district, police said today. The explosion was triggered by the suspected militants at the pipeline of Assam Gas Company Ltd at Teokghat, Additional Superintendent of Police L Das said.

The pipeline, supplying gas to the tea gardens, power projects and domestic consumers in upper Assam, was being repaired, he said.

  1. a
    aryan.11@mail.cc
    May 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm
    Interpol {agent} {undercover} claims SRI did very little after 30NOV2016 500 rs reform. SRI FM did much less. Con bholo tomorrow declaration request and scrunity via India Local Interpol Office under CBI.
    Reply

