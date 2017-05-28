Assam: Suspected ULFA(I) militants trigger blast at gas pipeline

Charaideo district, Assam. Charaideo district, Assam.

Suspected anti-peace talk ULFA(I) militants triggered an explosion at a gas pipeline in Charaideo district, police said today. The explosion was triggered by the suspected militants at the pipeline of Assam Gas Company Ltd at Teokghat, Additional Superintendent of Police L Das said.

There was no injury or casualty reported in the blast, which took place at around 7.30 pm yesterday, Das said.

The pipeline, supplying gas to the tea gardens, power projects and domestic consumers in upper Assam, was being repaired, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now