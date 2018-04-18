Assam students injured in brawl at Mohali varsity

FOUR STUDENTS from Assam were injured after a group of students from Haryana attacked them following an argument at the hostel mess of a private university in Ghruan here. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday. A police complaint was lodged by one of the students who was attacked. The university administration suspended two students who were allegedly involved in the brawl.

Partha Pratim Baruah, who said he suffered minor injuries in the brawl, said that he was in the mess with three friends, all from Assam, when one person had an argument with his friend. “He then called some of his friends and they punched my friend. When I intervened, they started misbehaving with me…. Seven or eight people soon started beating us,” he said.

CU’s Dean Students Welfare A S Kang said they suspended Saurabh, a BSc (Agriculture) student and Prabhat, a BTech student after receiving a complaint.

