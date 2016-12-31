Assam step for speedy implementation of Majithia wageboard

Assam government on Saturday said it has reconstituted a Tripartite Committee for ensuring and monitoring speedy implementation of the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board in the state. On expiry of the terms of the Tripartite Committee constituted in August 2015, the government has reconstituted it with representatives of the government, newspaper managements and the journalists/non- journalists workers unions, an official release said.

The committee has been constituted with Assam labour and welfare minister as the chairman, additional chief secretary (labour and welfare) as member, labour commissioner as convener and director (information and public relations) as member.

Besides, the Committee has 16 members from newspapers management and eight representatives of journalists/non-journalists employees.

“The notification laid down terms of the committee for a period of one year from its constitution. The first sitting of the committee should be held within 30 days from its constitution,” the statement said.

The committee would devise its own procedure of sitting and venue of the meeting as convenient and the office of the labour commissioner will render secretarial assistance to it.