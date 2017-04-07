Assam SSP arrested for handing over vital info to accused’s lawyer

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

One day after lodging an FIR against him for allegedly parting with “confidential information” to the lawyer of an arrested person, the Assam Police have arrested Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) N Rajamarthandan, with a court in Guwahati remanding him to two days’ police custody on Friday. Guwahati Police Commissioner HC Nath said SSP Rajamarthandan was arrested under Sections 120(B), 418, 468 and 471 of the IPC for his alleged role in passing on confidential and confidential information related to investigations to the lawyer of a person who was earlier arrested by the police on March 23. The SSP allegedly gave away the information in response to an RTI query.

“We have sufficient evidence of the SSP’s involvement in committing criminal conspiracy and forgery through which he gave away confidential information related to on-going investigations against Subodh Biswas, a person who was arrested on March 23 for his alleged role in inciting some people to attack a local AASU office at Silapathar on March 6,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Nath said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raunak Ali Hazarika, DIG (CID) of the Assam Police had lodged an FIR with the Paltanbazar police station here accusing SSP Rajamarthandan of handing over information to the lawyer of Subodh Biswas, president of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS), who was arrested last month.

Rajamarthandan, who is SSP in the CID, had allegedly taking extraordinary interest in passing on information about the investigations against Biswas by reportedly putting up and processing an RTI application submitted in the name of Biswas’s lawyer Ambika Roy last month. SSP Rajamarthandan, who gave away the information in his capacity as Public Information Officer (PIO) of the CID, was also heading an SIT constituted by the Assam Police to probe the Subodh Biswas case. The SIT meanwhile has been dissolved immediately after the police filed an FIR against him.

Rajamarthandan is a 2006-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, who had mostly served in Meghalaya, was prematurely repatriated to Assam in 2015 after a two-year stint in the CBI. A doctor and radiologist by qualification, Rajamarthandan was also investigating the high-profile Louis Berger case that includes a project in Assam

While Section 120(B) of the IPC relates to being part of a criminal conspiracy, Section 418 relates to cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect. Likewise, Section 468 relates to committing forgery for the purpose of cheating, and Section 471 relates to using as genuine a forged document. (ends)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now