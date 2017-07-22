Assam Rifles recovers brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore

Assam Rifles (AR) personnel based at Khudenthabiin Tengnoupal district on Saturday seized brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore, a statement issued by AR said. AR troops tracked down a suspicious individual in the jungle between Chikkim village and Khudengthabi area on Saturday early morning.

The person left a bag and fled from the scene when the AR troops challenged him. The AR personnel recovered 20 packets of brown sugar weighing 335 grams.

The estimated price of the brown sugar recovered is more than Rs 1.34 crore in the international market sources said. Today’s recovery, is the largest recovery of drugs, in the vicinity of the jungle this month, an AR personnel said.

On July 18 last, security forces comprising police commandos and AR troops led by SP Tengnoupal Dr Ibomcha had seized illegal drugs worth Rs 3 crore in international market.

