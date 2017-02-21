Assam Rifles gallantry awardee denied cash award by Haryana, moves high court

The Haryana government, paid him Rs Three lakhs and Fifty Thousand only and not Rs Ten Lakhs and annuity as per policy, stating that Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik was not a part of the ‘defence services’. The Haryana government, paid him Rs Three lakhs and Fifty Thousand only and not Rs Ten Lakhs and annuity as per policy, stating that Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik was not a part of the ‘defence services’.

An Assam Rifles officer who was decorated with Sena Medal for gallantry in counter-insurgency operations in the North East has moved the Punjab and Haryana High court after Haryana government denied him a cash award of Rs ten lakhs saying that he was not a part of the Defence Services.

Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik was denied the cash award of Rs Ten lakhs and accompanying annuity by the Haryana government on the pretext that he is not a part of ‘defence services’. The High Court has issued notice to the state government on a writ petition filed by him.

Despite having been settled by the Punjab and Haryana High Court seven years ago, the issue of step motherly treatment by the Haryana government to gallantry awardees of Assam Rifles has again come to fore.

The Assam Rifles is a unique armed force which comes under the operational control of the Army and the Ministry of Defence, but is funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik is a direct recruit of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force. A large number of Army personnel are deputed to the Assam Rifles which is actively involved in counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern states. In spite having directly recruited Assam Rifles cadre officers, most Assam Rifles battalions are commanded by Army officers. The current Director General of Assam Rifles is also a serving Lt general of the Army.

The gallantry award given to Deputy Commandant Malik also has an interesting angle to it. As per official records, Malik came under heavy fire from militants in the north east and however, even under the cross fire he managed to evacuated an injured militant and handed him over for the due process of law. For showing uncanny valour and upholding the values of justice, Malik was awarded Sena Medal for gallantry .

The Haryana government, however, paid him Rs Three lakhs and Fifty Thousand only and not Rs Ten Lakhs and annuity as per policy, stating that he was not a part of the 'defence services'.

Besides questioning the logic of not treating personnel of the Assam Rifles as members of an armed forces of the union, Jasmer Singh Malik in his plea has also leveled charge of discrimination meted out by the State of Haryana against him.

The High Court has already laid down the law in this regard. In a similar case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had come down heavily upon the Haryana Government in 2010 when the state had denied the cash award to another Sena Medal awardee of the Assam Rifles, Commando Jasbir Singh.

The High Court in its ruling had observed that “Persons in the Armed Forces, who have performed gallant acts of valour are required to be honoured immediately, for a material benefit that is promised is just not a method of acknowledging the valour of such persons only, it is to set an example for even ordinary people to emulate. Persons, such as the petitioner, live on a razor’s edge, as it were and he shall not be forced to go hunting for securing what is justly due to him.”