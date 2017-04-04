Assam Rifles felicitates veteran who escorted the Dalai Lama in 1959

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama salutes Naren Chandra Das, a retired havildar of 5 Assam Rifles. (Source: PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama salutes Naren Chandra Das, a retired havildar of 5 Assam Rifles. (Source: PTI)

The Assam Riffles today felicitated its veteran, Naren Chandra Das, who escorted the Dalai Lama during his escape from Tibet nearly 60 years ago at the force’s headquarter here. ssam Riffles DG Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan felicitated Das in the presence of the rank and file of the force during the commanders’ conference.

Assam Riffles chief reaffirmed the force’s pledge to look after its veterans and how a special cell was started wherein all veterans can register and interact directly for their grievances, Assam Riffles spokesman Lt Col Rahul Josan told PTI.

He said a befitting tribute was paid to 76 year-old Das, the only surviving jawan among the eight Assam Riffles men who escorted the Tibetan spiritual leader in 1959.

Das, who was dressed in the force’s uniforms, carried a broad smiled boasting of how he happily carried the duty entrusted to him when he was posted at Lungla near the China border.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had an emotional reunion with Das at Guwahati recently during the Namami Brahmaputra festival.

Das will leave for his hometown in Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur district, the spokesman said.

