Assam: Retd cop held for juvenile’s custody death dies

A RETIRED sub-inspector of Assam Police, who was arrested on October 17 in connection with the custodial death of a juvenile in February, died on Sunday — five days after he was sent to Guwahati Central Jail. Officials said he might have died of a heart attack.

Tamizuddin Ahmed, 60, complained of severe chest pain and died on way to hospital. “Ahmed complained of chest pain early morning. Jail officials arranged for shifting him to Guwahati Medical College (GMC) Hospital on the advice of the jail doctor. He died on the way. While preliminary reports suggest it was a case of heart attack, details of the post-mortem are not yet available,” Ranjan Sarma, IG, Prisons, told The Indian Express.

Ahmed and two other policemen were arrested on October 17 after Gauhati HC lodged a suo motu PIL in connection with the custodial death of a 14-year-old boy at Bharalumukh police station on February 9. The other officers are inspector Umakanta Bora, Officer in-Charge of the police station, and sub-inspector Azizur Rahman.

As per the PIL, police arrested three juveniles from a slum on February 7. They were kept for more than 15 hours at the police station before being sent to Juvenile Justice Board and to a observation home the next day. One of them died in the GMC Hospital on February 9. The autopsy report said he died due to blunt force impact.

