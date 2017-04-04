Assam rains: Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday reviewed the loss of lives and properties after yesterday’s heavy rainfall and hailstorm and directed release of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the victims.

Reviewing the situation with principal secretary of revenue department Pramod Kumar Tiwari and other officials of the revenue and disaster management department, Sonowal asked them to immediately release all essential items to those who were rendered homeless by the rains and hailstorm.

The Chief Minister said funds should not be constraint to reach out to the affected people, an official release said. It said since 1995, the amount of Rs 519.55 crore, which was sanctioned under the SDRF this year and the amount of Rs 496.43 crore, which has been released so far, were the highest.

Sonowal also asked Tiwari to direct all deputy commissioners to maintain optimum level of observation on the developments in the district, the release added. Two persons had died due to heavy rains and storm in Assam’s Cachar district.

