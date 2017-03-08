Assam: Probe ordered into AASU office attack

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into an attack on an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) office at Silapathar. The office was attacked on Monday when a procession of Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samannay Samiti, which is fighting for citizenship for Hindu Bengali refugees, was passing by. The attackers raised provocative slogans before the attack for which nine people have been arrested.

“I have directed Additional Chief Secretary V B Pyarelal to inquire and submit a report within one month,” said Sonowal. The issue was also raised in the assembly. An all-party team, which was set up by the Speaker, would visit Silapathar on Wednesday.