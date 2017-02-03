Assam Police files case against filmmaker who got ULFA chief to warn hall owners

Himanshu Prasad Das Director of newly releases Assamese movie Shikira Ahibo Bakul Tolor Bihu (Shikira is coming to Bakul Tolor Bihu) being arrived in Panbazar Police station after a Police ,Suliman Ali (Crime Branch ) lodged a FIR against him for writing a letter to militant group United Liberation Front of Assom (ULFA) to help him to run the movie in different cinema hall of Assam in Guwahati on Friday 3rd February 2017.Photo-DASARATH DEKA Himanshu Prasad Das Director of newly releases Assamese movie Shikira Ahibo Bakul Tolor Bihu (Shikira is coming to Bakul Tolor Bihu) being arrived in Panbazar Police station after a Police ,Suliman Ali (Crime Branch ) lodged a FIR against him for writing a letter to militant group United Liberation Front of Assom (ULFA) to help him to run the movie in different cinema hall of Assam in Guwahati on Friday 3rd February 2017.Photo-DASARATH DEKA

Guwahati-based Himangshu Prasad Das, who had last month attracted newspaper headlines by writing to ULFA chief Paresh Barua against cinema hall owners who had allegedly removed his film despite good audience, on Friday got a call from the police which asked him to appear in the Panbazar police station here.

“We have registered a suo moto case against the filmmaker after seeing media reports that he wrote a letter to ULFA leader Paresh Barua complaining that some cinema hall owners had allegedly removed his film on January 25 even after it was drawing good audience. We summoned him to the police station and wanted to know why and how he wrote the letter to the leader of a banned militant outfit,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath said.

The police have slammed Sections 120,B, 121, 121A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66F of the IT Act, Police Commissioner Nath said. “We have not arrested him as yet, but we can arrest him in the interest of the investigations,” Nath told The Indian Express.

Film-maker Das, a 2008 alumnus of the National School of Drama said most cinema-hall owners had removed his film on January 25 deliberately to make more money from Hindi films. Das admitted he wrote an “open letter” to Paresh Barua, but said he had written such letters to leaders of various other organizations including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Das’s film ‘Shakira Ahibo Bakul-tolor Bihuloi’ was released on January 20, with Chinmay Sharma, owner of Anuradha cinema in Guwahati saying he had clearly told him (Das) that only five days were available because the hall was booked for ‘Raaes’ three months in advance. Das’s “open letter” on the other hand got a response from Paresh Barua with the latter issuing a statement through a local television news channel warning cinema hall owners for “conspiring” against Assamese cinema.

